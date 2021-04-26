CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont middle school student was taken into custody on Monday afternoon after they allegedly threatened a school resource officer with a knife. The officer responded to a disturbance at Altona Middle School around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators say the distraught student walked into the parking lot followed by the officer and the school’s principal. Longmont Public Safety’s CORE mental health crisis team responded around 11:45 a.m. and worked to de-escalate the situation for more than an hour.

At one point, police say the student tried to reenter the school. Around 12:41 p.m., officers deployed a noise and flash diversionary device along with two less lethal impact munitions. The student was not hit and did not drop the knife.

A minute later, an officer intentionally opened the school door behind the student, which caused the student to lose their balance. Another officer was then able to disarm the student.

Investigators say the armed student was not seriously hurt. The student was arrested and taken to Boulder County Juvenile Detention Center, pending charges.

Audra Streetman