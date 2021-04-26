CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich has stepped down from his role, effective immediately. Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel will step into the role in an interim basis.

Colorado Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich

The announcement came via Twitter Monday morning.

Feasel will remain in the role for the rest of the season while the team searches for a replacement. Bridich was with the organization for 17 years. He joined the team in 2004, and rose to Senior Director of Baseball Operations in 2006. He was named General Manager in 2014.

Feasel is currently the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and is in his 26th season with the team. He will oversee baseball operations as well as his current responsibilities leading the organization’s business operations.

