DENVER (CBS4) – Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich has stepped down from his role, effective immediately. Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel will step into the role in an interim basis.
The announcement came via Twitter Monday morning.
Rockies General Manager Jeff Bridich steps down and Greg Feasel has been named Club President. pic.twitter.com/nk3HyHYBu8
— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 26, 2021
Feasel will remain in the role for the rest of the season while the team searches for a replacement. Bridich was with the organization for 17 years. He joined the team in 2004, and rose to Senior Director of Baseball Operations in 2006. He was named General Manager in 2014.
Feasel is currently the Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer and is in his 26th season with the team. He will oversee baseball operations as well as his current responsibilities leading the organization’s business operations.