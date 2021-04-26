ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury found Gary Williams, of Parker, guilty of killing a 6-year-old girl in a wrong-way crash in Elbert County. The crash happened on Interstate 70 in November of 2018.
Reagan Purdy was with her father, a Denver police officer. The two were driving home from a hunting trip near Limon when Williams, 70, crashed into them.
Prosecutors say Williams was pulling a trailer in the westbound lanes when he lost control. The truck and trailer ended up facing oncoming traffic in the westbound lanes.
Williams then drove three miles, according to the district attorney's office, before hitting the Purdy's vehicle broadside. Officials say Jared Purdy was trying to avoid being hit.
“This defendant knowingly and recklessly drove his truck the wrong way on the interstate for 3 miles,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “If not for this defendant’s willful actions and reckless choices, young Reagan Purdy would still be alive. This verdict is the consequence.”
Williams is now convicted of child abuse causing death, vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and first degree assault.
Williams faces anywhere between eight and 48 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.