COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Letecia Stauch, the Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, has lost her library privileges at the jail for up to 90 days, court records show. Stauch, 37, plans to represent herself in court and the bulk of the case against her can only be accessed at the jail library.

Court records show Stauch twice refused to use her scheduled time in the library, which is a violation of the jail’s rules. The suspension of privileges was first reported by The Gazette.

“Report shows she thought the time slots were too early,” KKTV Reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted. “This is the same woman who wanted to represent herself so she could ‘work the case 23/7.'”

During a hearing in February, the judge tried repeatedly to convince Stauch that she would be better off having an attorney handle her defense, but Stauch insisted that she could do it herself. Stauch brushed off the judge’s concerns that she would not be able to work through the case — roughly 26,000 pages — before the trial.

Stauch’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20 and 21. She faces a charge of first-degree murder with intent and deliberation, plus eight other “crime of violence” sentencing enhancer charges.

Gannon Stauch was reported missing on Jan. 27. Letecia Stauch called 911 to report that he had not returned after going to a friend’s house.

Investigators believe he was killed in his bedroom.

According to the affidavit, and there was “blood spatter on the walls and enough blood loss to stain his mattress, soak through the carpet, the carpet pad and stain the concrete below his bed.”

Two days after reporting him missing, Letecia Stauch changed her story — claiming a man named “Eguardo” raped her at gunpoint, then took off with Gannon after he tried to stop the assault.

Gannon’s body was found in Florida on March 18. The prosecution said the body was so badly decomposed a medical examiner hadn’t been able to complete the autopsy.