DENVER (CBS4) – After a warm and dry weekend, another system has its sights set on Colorado. A cold front will move through Colorado on Monday night and through Tuesday. This is followed by an area of low pressure that will drop from Nevada to New Mexico. The combination of these two will mean cooler temperatures and wet weather through Wednesday.
The cold front will knock us down from from the upper 70s and low 80s to the upper 50s on Tuesday. Heavy rain is possible in Denver in the evening, with some lighter rain possible on the eastern plains. Very heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible in the far northeastern plains. Rain fall totals could top an inch in some areas of northeastern Colorado. Rain will clear on Wednesday, but showers will still be possible in the morning.
For the mountains, get ready for more snow! We have a Winter Storm Watch for some of our northern and central mountain areas. Travel once again could be difficult along I-70 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Snow, rain, and cooler temperatures move out by Thursday as we head back to warmer temperatures and sunshine.