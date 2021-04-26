DENVER (CBS4) – Representatives from the Denver Police Department, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office came together to call on the public to help them stop mass shootings before them happen. They said they want to encourage Coloradans to report suspicious or potentially dangerous activity.
Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says each Coloradan plays a critical role in keeping our community safe.
The CBI says in many cases of mass shootings, someone who knows the suspect knew something was wrong before the tragedy occurred.
"I don't think generally people fail to act out of malice or poor intentions. I think in many cases, they simply second guess their gut feelings or rationalize those feelings away, and that's understandable, but that failure to act can be deadly," said John Kemper, CBI Director.
He pointed to the state program, Safe2Tell, which distributes anonymous tips to local law enforcement and school officials.
The FBI says research from its own Behavioral Analysis Unit found in the weeks and months prior to a mass shooting, the suspect showed behaviors of impending violence. Agent in Charge Michael Schneider says friends and family have a unique and important perspective on the suspect’s mental health and behavior.
"Our research identified that active shooters take time to plan and prepare for their attack, with 77% of the subjects spending a week or longer planning their attack and 46% spending a week or longer actually preparing for the attack," Schneider said.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said today’s news conference wasn’t to stir fear, but rather raise awareness.