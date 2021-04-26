DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos leadership announced the woman who will lead the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiative. China Jude will serve as Vice President of the department which will work on recruitment, hiring processes and overall workplace environment.

Jude, of Waukegan, Illinois, previously held the role of Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Senior Woman Administrator at the University of Wyoming. Sports medicine, strategic planning and gender equity, diversity and inclusion were some of her responsibilities.

Under a long list of accomplishments, Jude also currently serves as the President of the Minority Opportunities Athletics Association.

Jude earned her bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Alabama State in 1994 and her master’s degree in sports administration and marketing from the United States Sports Academy two years later.

She holds a doctorate of education in athletic administration from Northcentral University.

“I am extremely grateful to Joe Ellis, George Paton and the rest of the Broncos leadership team for selecting me for this opportunity,” Jude said. “One of the attractive things about this position is the organization-wide investment in making a positive commitment to DEI. I’m ready to work closely with Brittany (Bowlen) and roll up my sleeves to share ideas of how we can continue to create meaningful change within the organization and community.”

Brittany Bowlen, Senior Vice President of Strategy, says Jude is a well-recognized addition to the team.

“When we announced the Broncos Inspire Change program at the beginning of last season, we began searching for someone who not only makes the Broncos leaders in the industry for DEI, but could add significant value to the Denver community,” Bowlen said. “Throughout the interview process, China Jude passionately demonstrated how advancing DEI initiatives will help the Broncos win on and off the field.