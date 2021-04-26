COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is in the running for “Best Zoo in North America” through USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards. Fans can cast a vote each day through 10 a.m. on May 24.
Currently, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is ranked third for “Best Zoo.” The zoo’s Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit is also currently ranked second for “Best Exhibit in North America.”READ MORE: Watch: Arvada Police Rescue Skunk With Cup Stuck Over Its Head
Last year, the zoo was ranked the fourth best zoo in North America accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit came in second place for best zoo exhibits in 2020.READ MORE: CU Boulder Comes In At No. 38 Nationally In New University Rankings
To learn more about the contest and to vote for Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, visit cmzoo.org/10best. The rankings will be announced on June 4.
MORE NEWS: Air Travel Picking Up As Some COVID Restrictions Relax