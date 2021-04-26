DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An adorable therapy dog named Buttercup is now on the job helping students in Douglas County. Buttercup will help students who might feel stress or anxiety because of the impacts of the pandemic and other regular stresses in high school.
Buttercup is a 2-year-old golden retriever-sheltie mix. She’s paired with Castle View High School’s School Resource Officer Scott Gillespie.
“The kids will come in a little frazzled and a little stressed, and they’ll stop kneel down and spend a little time with the dog, and they take a deep breath and say ‘Now I can take on the day.’ You watch them head right back down the hallway,” said Gillespie.
Buttercup and Gillespie are the only team like this, so far, in the state. Officials hope it helps strengthen the relationship between the students and the school resource officer.