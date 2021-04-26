SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s mobile vaccination bus has one more day left in Summit County. The bus provides free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone older than 16.
The bus started its day at Colorado Mountain College, then moved to the Breckenridge Rec Center and ended its day at Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge.
On Tuesday, it will set up shop at the F-lot in Breckenridge starting at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will move to Blue River Town Hall from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
"Getting vaccinated protects yourself, those around you, and will help Summit County reach our goal of having 70% of our residents fully vaccinated by May 27 so that we can move to Level Green and enjoy the summer the way we all want to. Please help us spread the word," said Public Health Director Amy Wineland.
Appointments are not necessary. The Pfizer vaccine is administered from the bus which will return for people to receive their second dose between May 15-18.