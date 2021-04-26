Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Problems Reported In 15 Out Of 7 Million DosesColorado is set to put the Janssen vaccine, also known as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, back into use after an advisory committee recommended to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration that it be re-authorized for use with label warning of the potential of blood clots.

'Get The Word Out': Aurora Hosts COVID Vaccine For Underserved CommunitiesA quiet Sunday morning at Aurora's Municipal Center usually isn't out of the ordinary, but this Sunday it is because the city was giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID In Colorado: 2,500 'Orphan Doses' To Be Given At Dick's Sporting Goods ParkCentura Health says it has 2,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines specifically available to Coloradans who need their second Moderna shot.

Air Travel Picking Up As Some COVID Restrictions RelaxAn increase in vaccinations and loosened travel guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in busier airports and airspace in recent weeks.

Students At DSST: Conservatory Green High Invite Community To Vaccine ClinicDSST: Conservatory Green High School hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon.

COVID In Aurora: Vaccine Appointments Still Available At Drive-Thru ClinicThe city of Aurora welcomed hundreds of Coloradans Sunday morning to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.