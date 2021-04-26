BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Police investigators presume the same person is responsible for the theft of three snowboards on two separate occasions this month. The thefts occurred 17 days apart, but the alleged thief apparently wore the same clothing both times, as shown in security images shared by the Breckenridge Police Department on Monday.
The same white male wearing a reddish-brown heavy coat, blue ski pants and black ski mask is seen inside the Grand Lodge at Breck's Peak 8 on April 5 and April 22.
Two snowboards were taken from a ski locker inside the building on April 5. Those are described as:
- 2021 Capita brand snowboard, a blue face with a woman with a sword on it, says ‘Capita’ on the back and has black Rome bindings
- 2019/2020 Libtech Travis Rice Orca brand, 156” length, black, white with an Orca on the bottom with an orca spot, no scratches or stickers; bindings are brown/plaid Burton cartels
Another snowboard was taken – by the what is believed to be the same person – from the ski racks outside the building in the most recent offense.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Breckenridge Police Department dispatch's non-emergency number at 970-668-8600 and reference case number 2021-05060.