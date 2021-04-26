ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Police Department shared video of officers coming to the rescue of a skunk with its head stuck inside a disposable cup. Officers responded over the weekend to a muddy field outside the Apex recreation center.
We responded to the Apex recreation center this weekend for a skunk with his head was stuck inside a cup! Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush. pic.twitter.com/4YJi4k4Gql
The officers were able to quickly remove the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup from the skunk’s head without getting sprayed by the animal. The department says the skunk was unharmed and “rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush.”