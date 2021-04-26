(CNN) – Apple is doubling down on its manufacturing presence in the United States. The company announced Monday it’s bolstering a previously announced investment by an additional 20% and adding another 20,000 new jobs. The company said that its investment — now increased to $430 billion — comes as its contributions have “significantly outpaced” its original 2018 commitment of $350 billion to new facilities and the creation of 20,000 jobs. The fresh investment stretches across 9,000 companies in all 50 US states, supporting new technology, including 5G and silicon engineering.

“We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.

Apple said that the 20,000 new jobs — in addition to the 20,000 jobs Apple previously committed — will be added over the next five years. They will be in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states. The company had 147,000 employees as of September 2020.

According to a release from the company, Apple’s engineering team will expand in Boulder and the company expects to have close to 700 employees at its offices on Colorado’s Front Range by 2026.

“Also of note, Colorado is one of nine states that will benefit from Apple’s multi-billion dollar investment in silicon engineering and 5G technology — two pivotal fields shaping the future of next-generation consumer electronics,” the company said in a prepared statement.

Another central part of Monday’s announcement is a new campus and engineering hub in North Carolina. The $1 billion investment will create new jobs focusing on machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering, it said.

Apple also pointed out that it’s the “largest taxpayer” in the United States, paying more than $45 billion in domestic corporate income taxes in just the past five years. That topic has become a flashpoint for major corporations as the White House considers raising taxes on them for the first time in more than 25 years.

