Elitch Gardens Opens To Season Pass Holders, Prepares To Open To The General Public In A WeekElitch Gardens opened to guests for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I Am Blessed': Mother Who Nearly Lost Life To COVID While Pregnant Celebrates Life, Encourages VaccineOne year after nearly losing her life to COVID while pregnant, 38-year-old Veronica Markley is hoping her story of survival encourages others to mask up and get vaccinated.

COVID Vaccination Push Targets Those Coloradans Still UncertainSurveys show about 17% of Americans aren't sure if they'll get vaccinated.

Aurora Opens Hundreds Of COVID Vaccine Appointments This WeekendThe City of Aurora has hundreds of open vaccine appointments throughout the weekend. The drive-thru clinic is their latest effort to reach those with trouble getting access.

Colorado Resumes Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has resumed the use of Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

City Of Aurora Has Open Spots At Weekend COVID Vaccine ClinicsThe City of Aurora has availability at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend. There are spots available on both Saturday and Sunday.