DENVER (CBS4) – DSST: Conservatory Green High School will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon. The clinic is focusing on people of color and those who have trouble accessing health care.
Organizers say they hope to vaccinate 250 Coloradans, including students. The clinic runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 5590 Central Park Boulevard in Building 4.
As of 10:25 a.m., there were about 10 appointments left. Those who are interested are encouraged to sign up online.
The school will administer the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose will be administered on May 16.
A government I.D. or a social security number are not required.