NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn police released few details about a deadly crash early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the area near 100th Place and Croke Drive at around 1:45 a.m.
They say someone died in a traffic crash, but did not share details about the incident.READ MORE: VIDEO: Security Cameras Capture Attempted Smash & Grab At Denver Bike Store
MORE NEWS: COVID In Aurora: Vaccine Appointments Still Available At Drive-Thru Clinic
At approximately 1:45 a.m. Northglenn Police responded to W. 100th Pl. and Croke Dr. on a fatal traffic accident. W. 100th Pl. closed until traffic investigation is complete.READ MORE: Students At DSST: Conservatory Green High Invite Community To Vaccine Clinic
— Northglenn PD PIO (@NorthglennPDPIO) April 25, 2021
CBS4 is working to confirm more information.