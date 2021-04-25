COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Centura Health says it has 2,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines specifically available to Coloradans who need their second Moderna shot. They call these shots “orphan doses.”
Officials say they are focusing on patients who got their first dose from another provider, but need an appointment for their second dose.READ MORE: 1 Killed, 1 Hospitalized After Car Goes Airborne, Rolls Several Times
“Most vaccine providers do not have the workflow to accommodate orphan second dose vaccinations,” Centura Health officials stated in a news release on Saturday.READ MORE: Air Travel Picking Up As Some COVID Restrictions Relax
The doses will be available on April 29 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.
Centura Health offered these guidelines for interested patients:MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Security Cameras Capture Attempted Smash & Grab At Denver Bike Store
- Individuals who are interested in this event should have received their first dose of Moderna vaccine before April 2 to be eligible.
- They may register at www.centura.org/vaccine using the Commerce City Drive-Up Event link. Then follow the link and instructions to sign up for “2nd Dose Only.”
- Patients should bring their vaccine card from their first dose vaccination with them to their appointment on Thursday.