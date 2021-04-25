2,500 'Orphan Doses' To Be Given At Dick's Sporting Goods ParkCentura Health says it has 2,500 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines specifically available to Coloradans who need their second Moderna shot.

Air Travel Picking Up As Some COVID Restrictions RelaxAn increase in vaccinations and loosened travel guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resulted in busier airports and airspace in recent weeks.

Students At DSST: Conservatory Green High Invite Community To Vaccine ClinicDSST: Conservatory Green High School will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday afternoon.

COVID In Aurora: Vaccine Appointments Still Available At Drive-Thru ClinicThe city of Aurora welcomed hundreds of Coloradans Sunday morning to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Elitch Gardens Opens To Season Pass Holders, Prepares To Open To The General Public In A WeekElitch Gardens opened to guests for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'I Am Blessed': Mother Who Nearly Lost Life To COVID While Pregnant Celebrates Life, Encourages VaccineOne year after nearly losing her life to COVID while pregnant, 38-year-old Veronica Markley is hoping her story of survival encourages others to mask up and get vaccinated.