DENVER (CBS4) – Can you believe it’s the last week of April? Next weekend will bring a new month. Over the next few weeks it looks like the weather will be pretty typical for spring with several ups and downs in the extended forecast.

Let’s start with the forecast for today. It will be beautiful around Colorado with mostly sunny skies and temperatures running 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The high by this afternoon could top 80 degrees in places like Burlington, Pueblo, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar and Springfield. We expect widespread mid to upper 70s around metro Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

By this afternoon the wind will become a big issue around the state with widespread gusts between 25-40 mph possible. Because it will be so warm and dry the wind will push the fire danger to extreme levels in many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for a large part of western, southern and eastern Colorado. Many of these areas will have high fire danger again on Monday.

The reason for the wind and extremely warm weather is a new storm system that will move into the coast of California today. Southwest flow ahead of it will keep us warm through Monday but the increasing pressure gradient will drive the wind unfortunately.

By late Monday or early Tuesday this storm will drag a cold front across Colorado with a large temperature drop. We’ll also see another round of rain and snow.

Right now it looks like most of the snow will stay in the mountains and foothills but there is a chance for a mix in Denver late Tuesday or early Wednesday. It will all depend on the timing of the coldest air and the round of best moisture along with the exact track of the low pressure.

By Thursday temperatures will start a rapid recovery with highs back to normal for this time of year. Then more 70s and 80s will return to the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Looking even further ahead it looks like another storm system will impact the state sometime between the 2nd and 5th of May with rain, snow and colder temperatures once again.