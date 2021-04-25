AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Aurora welcomed hundreds of Coloradans Sunday morning to receive a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They set up a vaccination clinic at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.
The drive-thru clinic is their latest effort to reach those with trouble getting access.
As of 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, officials said they still have 300 appointments available. According to an online sign up sheet, the latest appointments available are at 3:36 p.m.
Those interested are asked to sign up online.
City officials told CBS4 they won’t turn away the people who had trouble setting up their second.