DENVER (CBS4) – A quiet Sunday morning at Aurora’s Municipal Center usually isn’t out of the ordinary, but this Sunday it is because the city was giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

“We would love for people to come out and get those shots,” said Kendall Koca, the Manager of the Office of Special Projects for the City Manager’s Office in Aurora.

It’s a far cry from earlier this year when vaccine clinics had lines and appointments to get vaccinated were hard to come by. A lack of community participation doesn’t mean the work is done. The City of Aurora says there are people who still haven’t been vaccinated.

“The neighborhoods and the communities that are not getting as much vaccine are those neighborhoods of color, Latino and Asian communities,” said Koca.

It’s not for lack of trying. The city has been hosting equity clinics all around the city. They even held one at the Stampede nightclub earlier this month.

They are going to continue to do those, but they hope these mass vaccination clinics will make it easy for people to get vaccinates.

Koca said, “With the drive ups I think we will see the slots fill up quickly, and I’m just hoping we can get the word out.”

The slow trickle this weekend could be because it was the first one and appointments were made available just recently, but don’t worry any leftover vaccines were not wasted.

Medical professionals called friends and family to come use up the surplus and they made some house calls.

“They went to the local nail salons, and they took the vaccine to some of the shops right along the way and gave the vaccine there,” Koca explained.

The drive up vaccine clinics will be held every weekend. If you want more information or want to sign up visit www.auroragov.org/vaccine