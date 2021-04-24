DENVER (CBS4) – The last week of April 2021 will kick off with the Full Pink Moon high in the sky over Colorado but clouds could hamper the view in parts of the state. The moon will officially be full at 9:31 p.m. MDT on Monday, April 26.
In addition to being full this moon will also be a supermoon, meaning it occurs while at its closest approach to Earth. A supermoon will appear about 14% larger and up to 30% brighter.
Despite being a cool name the moon will not be pink in color on Monday. This month’s name comes from all of the pink flowers that bloom this time of year. Other names for the April full moon include the Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon and the Egg Moon.