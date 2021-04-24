DENVER (CBS4) – The most frequently stolen vehicles in the Denver metro area so far this year were pickup trucks — the Chevy Silverado and the Ford F-250. That’s according to a new report from a multi-agency police task force.
Hondas, Kias and Hyundais were also among the most frequently stolen cars in the first three months of the year, the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force says.
A total of 6,600 different vehicles were reported stolen in the area from Jan. 1 through the end of March. That number lands the Denver metro area in a “very high” rating for frequency of cars stolen.
The complete Top 10 from the task force is as follows:
1. 325 Chevrolet Silverados stolen (most common vehicle years: 2003-206)
2. 248 Ford F-250s (most common vehicle years: 99-06)
3. 241 Honda Accords (most common vehicle years: 90, 92-97)
4. 201 Kia Optimas (most common vehicle years: 13,15,20)
5. 197 Hyundai Sonatas (most common vehicle years: 11-13,15-17)
6. 184 Honda Civics (most common vehicle years: 96-00)
7. 144 GMC Sierras (most common vehicle years: 03-06)
8. 139 Ford F-350s (most common vehicle years: 03-06)
9. 138 Hyundai Elantras (most common vehicle years: 12-14,16-20)
10. 127 Kia Sportages (most common vehicle years: 17-18, 20-21)
Auto theft continues to be a big problem for Colorado law enforcement departments, and it has been particularly problematic since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When comparing auto theft stats from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, there was a a 114% increase in thefts in the Denver area.
The estimated economic impact of motor vehicle theft to the metro area for the first quarter of the year is over $50 million.
Statewide, there have been a total of over 8,700 vehicle thefts so far this year.
The Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force is comprised of police from seven jurisdictions.