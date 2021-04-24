Aurora Opens Hundreds Of COVID Vaccine Appointments This WeekendThe City of Aurora has hundreds of open vaccine appointments throughout the weekend. The drive-thru clinic is their latest effort to reach those with trouble getting access.

Colorado Resumes Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has resumed the use of Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

City Of Aurora Has Open Spots At Weekend COVID Vaccine ClinicsThe City of Aurora has availability at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend. There are spots available on both Saturday and Sunday.

COVID Vaccination Push Targets Those Coloradans Still UncertainSurveys show about 17% of Americans aren't sure if they'll get vaccinated.

Broomfield Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinic For Boulder Valley School District Students, FamiliesThere is a push to get 16 to 18-year-olds vaccinated in the Boulder Valley School District.

COVID In Colorado: Teenagers Interested In 'Simmering Down The Virus' Get Vaccinated, Others On The FenceColorado has focused on educating vaccine hesitant communities, often people of color. However, doctors say there's also some hesitancy among younger groups.