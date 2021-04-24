DENVER (CBS4) – The driver of a vehicle lost control while attempting to swerve around another car early Saturday morning and careened off the roadway into a tree. The unidentified driver passed away at the scene, according to the Denver Police Department.
DPD spokesman Jay Casillas told CBS4 the accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. near the intersection of 26th Avenue and Vrain Street on the north side of Sloan’s Lake.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, nor was that person’s vehicle damaged. There were no other reported injuries from the incident.
Casillas said investigators believe the now-deceased driver’s vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. They are looking into the possibility street racing was a factor, he added.
A CBS4 photographer found an Audi emblem and an employee parking placard for the Denver Public Library at the scene which on Sloan’s Lake Park property.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a 2-vehicle fatal crash at 26th and Vrain. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. No other injuries reported at this time. 26th is closed at Vrain. Alternate routes advised. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/3kKMtXOisS
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 24, 2021
Streets in the area were closed for several hours after the wreck but are now open.
