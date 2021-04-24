ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A chase ended in dramatic fashion in Arvada on Saturday morning when officers used their police cruisers as blockers and caused the suspect’s stolen vehicle to crash into theirs. The suspect then tried to run away but officers captured him.

According to Arvada police, several crimes involving the suspect took place in the early morning hours before the chase. First, just before 3 a.m. the person believed to be the suspect and one or more other suspects tried to break into a vehicle on the 7300 block of West 73rd Avenue. The owner of the vehicle tried to stop them and they fired a gun and took off without completing the theft. Police said the criminals were driving a stolen Kia at the time. No one was injured.

Then, at 6:42 a.m. the Kia was spotted at the scene of another car theft attempt — the 7500 block of Pierce Street. This time the suspects successfully stole another car, a Hyundai.

The thieves then tried to steal another car about 20 minutes later, this time on the 8100 block of Kline Street. The owner of the car tried to stop them and they hit that person with one of the stolen cars. The car owner was hurt with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects ditched the Kia after that and police spotted the Hyundai on the 7400 block of West 84th. They chased after it until where Sheridan Boulevard meets Interstate 70. That’s where they used the blocking technique that caused the crash which ended the vehicle chase. Officers said there was only one suspect in the vehicle at that time, and they caught him after the foot chase.

The identity of the suspect who was captured is being withheld until police complete an investigation into the morning’s crimes.