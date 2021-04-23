CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel on Friday evening. The Colorado State Patrol said people going too fast down the hill to Silverthorne results in multiple crashes blocking all westbound lanes of I-70.

All westbound traffic was being diverted over Loveland Pass to Keystone. There is no estimate on reopening, however, the Colorado Department of Transportation said that an extended closure is likely.

Passenger vehicles must have 4WD/AWD or adequate snow tires. CMVs must be chained up.

