SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at the Eisenhower Tunnel on Friday evening. The Colorado State Patrol said people going too fast down the hill to Silverthorne results in multiple crashes blocking all westbound lanes of I-70.
I-70 WESTBOUND CLOSED AT EISENHOWER TUNNEL
mp 213
Multiple people going too fast down the hill to Silverthorne. Multiple crashes blocking all lanes.
No Idea On Timing Yet.
Chain Law and Traction Law restrictions are in place.https://t.co/yaNFCYxM4G@ColoradoDOT pic.twitter.com/TFhGI7w2nR
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) April 24, 2021
All westbound traffic was being diverted over Loveland Pass to Keystone. There is no estimate on reopening, however, the Colorado Department of Transportation said that an extended closure is likely.
I-70 WB: Road closed at Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass. Due to crash west side of the tunnel. Extended closure likely. https://t.co/YnniC276Zv
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2021
Passenger vehicles must have 4WD/AWD or adequate snow tires. CMVs must be chained up.
ALL Westbound Traffic is being diverted over Loveland Pass in to Keystone. Help us keep the pass open.
*** CMV's must be Chained Up (4 drive wheels)
*** Passenger Vehicles must have 4wd/awd or adequate snow tires. https://t.co/XTo0KZSbce
— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) April 24, 2021