WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — A dog that was in a truck stolen in Wheat Ridge on Thursday morning has been found — and reunited with his family. Buddy, a Rottweiler/pit bull mix, was in the red Toyota Tacoma when it was stolen near the Kipling Street exit of Interstate 70.
On Friday morning, Wheat Ridge police announced that Denver police had spotted the stolen pickup and made an arrest.
“Buddy was reunited with family!” Wheat Ridge police tweeted. “Hope other missing animals have an equally happy ending.”