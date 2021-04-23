(CBS4) – COVID has made it a rough year for students across the state. To help, the Denver Scholarship Foundation is extending their application deadline.
The foundation partners with Denver Public Schools to make sure students have access to college, scholarships, and ensure college success.
Students now have until May 1 to submit their scholarship applications. 90% of people the Denver Scholarship Foundation, or DSF, serves are students of color. DSF leaders say they know covid has been hard on students, but they’re here to help.
“We want them to be able to take on different strengths and attitudes and attributes they have as tools to thrive…even in more difficult situations than they’ve ever experienced,” said Nathen Cadena. COO with the Denver Scholarship Foundation.
To receive a DSF Scholarship, high school students must meet the following requirements and complete the application process within one year of their high school graduation:
• Attend a Denver Public Schools (DPS) High School for all four consecutive years before graduation and be included in the DPS October Count for all four years.
• Graduate from a DPS High School with at least a 2.0 GPA.
• Demonstrate financial need by submitting the FAFSA, CASFA, or other aid application as required by their college. New Applicants for the 2021-22 academic year must have a final Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $14,615 or less to qualify for the DSF Scholarship.
• Meet the college’s requirements for Colorado residency classification (for in-state tuition or state aid).
• Complete any additional financial aid requirements as determined by the college’s financial aid office by July 15.
Students who are currently receiving the DSF scholarship are required to renew their application.
In 2019-20, DSF provided $4.5 million in scholarship dollars to graduates of DPS pursuing a college education.
For more information visit: denverscholarship.org.