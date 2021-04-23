CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies unveiled the official logo of the 2021 All-Star Game on Friday night. The Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field on July 13.

The game in July marks the second All-Star Game to be hosted by the Rockies, following the 1998 event.

The logo features a purple star with the iconic Rocky Mountains at the center of the design.

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Atlanta, but Major League Baseball announced it was moving the game from Georgia after the state changed its voting laws.

