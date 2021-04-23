DENVER (CBS4) – A ninth Colorado resident has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the events in and around the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jacob Travis Clark, 32, of Trinidad, was arrested Wednesday, according to the affidavit filed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation requesting his arrest.

Clark appeared in U.S. District Court in Denver on Thursday. He faces six counts:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Obstruction of Justice/Congress

Clark was released following Thursday’s hearing. He is scheduled to appear in a District of Columbia federal court on Wednesday via remote connection.

Clark is accused to participating in a brief but violent civilian takeover of the U.S. Capitol that disrupted the certification of last November’s presidential election. Hundreds of citizens fought with Capitol police, broke through barriers, and eventually entered the Capitol itself. Members of Congress evacuated the chambers and barricaded themselves in more secure parts of the building. Capitol police regained control of the building hours later.

Five people lost their lives during the uprising, some due to medical reasons.

The FBI’s arrest affidavit stated that investigators connected images of Clark inside the Capitol with his Colorado driver’s license photo. At the same time, the affidavit stated, a friend of Clark’s provided the FBI with images from Clark’s social media account – now deleted – that showed Clark inside the Capitol.

The affidavit detailed Clark’s movements once he entered the building. Photos from surveillance cameras and bodycam footage showed Clark entering hallways as Capitol officers retreated.

Clark is seen “squaring up,” as the FBI described it, against an officer wearing plain clothes, a term used to refer to someone not wearing a uniform. The two never came in contact, according to the affidavit.

At another point, Clark is seen confronting a uniformed Capitol officer in an image taken from video. The FBI recounted the recorded interaction as Clark placed his hand on the officer:

“Next time we’re coming with [unintelligible],” Clark is alleged to have said.

The officers replied that they were just doing their jobs, according to the affidavit.

“So were the Nazis!” Clark replied, screaming. “Stand down!”

The FBI also presented phone records and GPS and Google positioning of Clark’s phone putting him inside the Capitol that day in the affidavit.

Eight other Colorado residents have been previously arrested on charges related to the Capitol insurrection:

Patrick Montgomery of Littleton (facing 10 federal counts)

Robert Gieswein of Woodland Park (six counts)

Klete Keller of Colorado Springs (seven counts)

Jeffrey Sabol of Indian Hills (16 counts)

Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr., (eight counts)

Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs (four counts)

Harlan Boen of Frederick (weapons violation)

Stanley Williams of Englewood (curfew violation)

Montgomery pleaded not guilty to his charges Wednesday.