SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A major repaving project is getting underway in Summit County next month. The Colorado Department of Transportation will be working on the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Frisco in May.
The work is scheduled to take place overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. During the work, traffic will be reduced to one westbound lane. Eastbound lanes will not be affected.
The project will begin the first week of May. Work is expected to go through late fall.
LINK: CDOT I-70 Improvements