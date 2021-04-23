DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Animal Protection is trying to identify two women who dropped off a severely injured dog at the Denver Animal Shelter in a night drop kennel on Sunday. The dog had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries.
Cameras captured several images of the women leaving the dog at the shelter just before 6 p.m.
In partnership with Colorado Animal Protectors, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward in the case to up to $3,000 for information.
To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line at (720) 913-7867 or submit a tip online. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 in this case. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.