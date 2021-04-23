DENVER (CBS4)– Restaurant owners learned on Friday that they may be eligible for COVID relief grants. Businesses can apply for money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund if 33% of their gross receipts came from on-premise sales in 2019.
Those grants range from $1,000 to $5 million. The money can pay for outdoor seating, payroll, rent and utilities.
Sen. John Hickenlooper talked to the Colorado Restaurant Association about it in a virtual meeting.
"I know what it feels like and what you're going through and what you've been going through and I think, while not perfect, I think the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and these resources are going to do a better job of getting restaurants back on their feet," said Hickenlooper.
It’s estimated nearly 2 million restaurant jobs have vanished from the industry nationwide.