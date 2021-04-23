DENVER (CBS4) – Friday will be the thirteenth consecutive day with below normal temperatures in the Denver area. It will also be the warmest day of the week despite mostly cloudy skies and a chance for afternoon showers.
The last day at or above normal in the metro area will back on Saturday, March 10. Since then there has been 12.6 inches of snow and the average high temperature in Denver has been only 45 degrees!
Friday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 50s for Denver and the Front Range. The mountains will stop in the 30s and 40s.
There is also a good chance for rain and snow in the high country on Friday and a smaller chance for rain showers and isolated thunder in the metro area in the afternoon and early evening. There is one final storm system before the weekend moving across Colorado on Friday.
After temperatures return close to freezing Saturday morning, a much bigger warmup is coming for Saturday and Sunday.
The only active weather this weekend will be wind. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph in the mountains and the metro area could have to a few gusts up to 25-30 mph mainly on Sunday.
Dry and mild weather will continue on Monday until the next storm coming from the West Coast arrives Monday night into Tuesday.
Rain showers will becoming likely Tuesday and Tuesday night with perhaps a brief rain/snow mix for Denver and the Front Range if temperatures are cold enough Wednesday morning.