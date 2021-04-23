DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is putting old Christmas trees to good us. Officials converted the trees into mulch for a giveaway next weekend.
The annual Mulch Giveaway is May 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free, dig-your-own mulch will be available at the following locations:
- Havana Nursery: Bluff Lake Nature Center, 3400 Havana Way, Denver, CO 80238
- Bear Creek Park: 4901 W Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236
- Sloan’s Lake Park: 1700 N Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80212
- Veterans Park: 2100 E Iowa Ave, Denver, CO 80210
For more information, visit denvergov.org.