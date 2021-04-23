DENVER (CBS4)– As of Friday evening, 28% of all Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated. About 44% have gotten at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna shot. Surveys show about 17% of Americans aren’t sure if they’ll get vaccinated.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger spoke with a friend, Tim Smith, who clearly falls into that category.

“Didn’t you tell me you were going to get vaccinated?” Sallinger asked.

“Rick, I did tell you I would consider it and think about it,” Smith replied.

When Sallinger asked what’s taking him so long to make up his mind Smith answered, “I would like a little more time to see the side effects or none thereof.”

The pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has given him and others pause in making up their minds as COVID-19 is still around.

Smith was asked whether an extremely small number of cases with side effects from the vaccine pose less of a risk than getting the virus, “But that’s an unknown and the vaccine is an unknown,” Smith replied.

He is not alone. CBS4 met the owner of Ace Hardware at 70th and Pecos. Ryan Thompson sells fences is on the fence and waiting for more vaccine testing.

“No more blood clots or side effects or adverse reactions to it.”

Thompson said he feels as long as he washes his hands and social distances he will be OK.

Tim Smith’s friend Ron Coates has been trying to convince him to get vaccinated and agreed to try some more with CBS4 present, “Tim, I think it’s important to get vaccinated because I was at one time hesitant.”

Smith answered, “This is something that is so new and so unknown that I’m a little hesitant based on that fact alone.”

He agreed to at least talk to his doctor and get more information.

The state of Colorado says the only way to get past the pandemic is to get off the fence and get a shot in the arm.