(CBS4) – David Blackett, an Adams County magistrate who was stabbed multiple times in 2019, took the witness stand Wednesday and offered gripping testimony about the day he nearly died at the hands of an assailant.

“I was stabbed in the heart,” said Blackett, who was attacked in the garage of his Denver home in the Hale neighborhood on Aug. 18, 2019.

“I knew that I was in trouble,” recounted Blackett, as he testified in the trial of Jose Armenta-Vazquez, who is facing five felony charges including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Blackett told the jury that he confronted the suspect in his garage.

“Get out of my garage,” he said he told the suspect.

Blackett said Armenta-Vazquez charged at him and Blackett soon found himself covered in blood.

Blackett said he tried to defend himself with a screwdriver and kicked at the suspect but he said he knew he was in desperate condition following the stabbing and was aware he would not last much longer.

“I knew I needed to get help,” said Blackett but he said he was covered in blood and was unable to work his cellphone. He said he blacked out but remembered hearing medical personnel talking.

“I felt very relieved to hear medical voices. I felt like I had a shot. I felt them start cutting my chest open.”

A Denver firefighter testified Wednesday that Blackett had no pulse when he was being transported and based on the Glasgow Coma scale, Blackett was considered “dead.”

Armenta-Vazquez has pleaded not guilty in the case. In court, Blackett identified Armenta-Vazquez as the man who attacked him.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement previously characterized Armenta-Vazquez as “a citizen of Mexico,” who was ordered removed from the U.S. in 1999.

State records show Armenta-Vazquez has a lengthy criminal record in Colorado and has used several aliases.

The trial is expected to run through the end of the week.