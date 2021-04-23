AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Thursday at a care center in Aurora. Emily “Lee” Roche was born in 1918 and she has lived through two pandemics — first the Spanish Flu and now COVID-19. Belleview Heights Assisted Living & Memory Care was among the Colorado centers for older adults that was hit hard by the pandemic.
She is a devout Catholic who spent a lot of her time delivering communion at St. Bernadette’s Cathedral in Lakewood.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Robbery And Shooting Outside Wing Slingers
Church is where she met her husband, having five boys, leading to 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.READ MORE: Top Broadcaster Award Goes To News Anchor Don Ward, Who Died While Hiking Colorado 14er
“It’s just a great world, isn’t it?” Lee told CBS4’s Makenzie O’Keefe via Zoom.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Will You Receive A Plus-Up Payment?
The birthday party was complete with a crown and Roche’s favorite kind of cake. She says her secret to a long life is her faith, and just “being a good girl.”