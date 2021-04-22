VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Vail are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who extinguished a cigarette on a parked car and caused damage. The incident happened last Friday at dusk on East Meadow Drive in Vail Village and police posted a notice about it on their website on Thursday.

In the images, which appear to have been captured by one of the vehicle’s internal cameras, the man is seen walking close to the Gravity Haus hotel and he comes up to the car and commits the act. He put the cigarette out on the hood and the side of the car.

The man was described as being between 28 and 32 years old. He had short brown hair and a beard. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt, black pants and was wearing a baseball cap backwards.

Anyone who knows who the person in the images may be is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Deering at 970-479-2201 or ndeering@vailgov.com.

Teslas come equipped with motion-activated cameras that capture imagery that can be downloaded to a thumb drive.

There have been several Tesla vandalism incidents in Colorado where the crimes were captured on the built-in cameras of the vehicles. Last year, a man was accused of knifing one in Conifer and the previous year a woman was caught on camera keying a man’s Tesla. That woman, Maria Elena Gimeno, later turned herself into police.