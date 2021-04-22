CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jefferson County News, Kipling Street, Stolen Car, Wheat Ridge News

(CBS4) – A truck was stolen in Jefferson County with a dog inside. It happened Thursday morning near the Kipling Street exit of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge.

The dog’s name is Buddy and he is a Rottweiler pitbull mix.

Police said he was inside a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with California plates.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call Wheat Ridge police at 303-237-2220.