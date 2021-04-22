(CBS4) – A truck was stolen in Jefferson County with a dog inside. It happened Thursday morning near the Kipling Street exit of Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge.
The dog’s name is Buddy and he is a Rottweiler pitbull mix.
Please help WRPD find Buddy, male neutered pitbull rottweiler mix black and brown with white sox in a red Toyota Takoma pickup stolen this am at I-70 and Kipling. Call 911 or 303-237-2220. pic.twitter.com/dlQN23Ly6H
— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 22, 2021
Police said he was inside a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with California plates.
Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call Wheat Ridge police at 303-237-2220.