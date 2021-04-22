(CBS4) – Police in Denver chased two suspects in some sort of shooting to Alameda Avenue and Kalamath Street overnight. That’s where a woman got out with a man from a vehicle and they jumped over a fence. The woman was taken to the hospital where she died or was pronounced dead.
Police so far haven’t said what led to the chase or released details about if anyone was hurt in the shooting, which took place early Thursday morning near 1190 Auraria Parkway.
A police spokesperson told CBS4 the man who was involved is at large.