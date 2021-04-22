LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds of people have said they’ll attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on Saturday to show support for the struggling restaurant. The owners filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection earlier this month.
Casa Bonita is famous for its bright pink façade, cave divers who jump from a three-story indoor waterfall, Mariachi music and skits featuring someone in a gorilla costume.
“Come and meet us for just an hour or two some time between 10 a – 2p on the sidewalk on Colfax directly in front of Casa Bonita to show support for the campaign,” organizers wrote. They urged people to park off site and be respectful of the other businesses in the area.
The organizers of Save Casa Bonita posted the event invitation.
CBS4 Reporter Jeff Todd spoke to the organizers earlier this month.
Andrew Novick said the organizers are a group of “restaurateurs and artists and lovers of Casa Bonita” who want to help the restaurant survive — and then improve. Their GoFundMe campaign has raised roughly $45,000 so far.
The restaurant, which opened in 1974, shut its doors in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Just last month, owners announced Casa Bonita would re-open "soon" in a posting on their website.