DENVER (CBS4)– RTD is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the A Line. The commuter rail line has had more than 30 million riders and has traveled close to 18 million miles.
The University of Colorado A Line opened on April 22, 2016. The 23-mile line connects Union Station to Denver International Airport with 8 stops in between. August 2019 saw the highest ridership to date.
More than 744,000 customers used the A Line that month, which is about 24,000 a day. Average on-time performance for the A Line in 2020 and so far in 2021 has been at 98%.