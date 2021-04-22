(CBS4) – A big Colorado tradition is back this year it’s great news for cyclists. Ride the Rockies had to cancel in 2020 because of COVID but will go on as planned for 2021.

Tour director Deirdre Moynihan says the ride is going to look a little different this year.

Some of the protocols in place for all event staff and participants include:

• Wear a mask when not riding their bicycle

• Maintain 6’ social distance

• Must be healthy to participate. Participants will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 3 days of the start of the event.

• Answer a health screening questionnaire no more than 48 hours prior to the event

• Wash or sanitize hands frequently

• No sharing of equipment

• Follow all COVID protocols as laid out by Ride The Rockies

• Provide a list of lodging for the event should contact tracing is needed

• Sign a Social Contract confirming that they understand the protocols and will follow them

“We’ve actually hired a disinfectant team to literally travel in circles at headquarters and aid stations disinfecting the port-o-lets, tables, all the high tech areas. We’ve been following protocols but now it’s very excessive,” Moynihan told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The Ride the Rockies route is a loop. Besides Durango, other host communities along this 6-day, 418-mile clockwise tour include Cortez, Norwood, and Ouray County. Along the way are challenging uphill encounters with Lizard Head Pass, Red Mountain Pass, Molas Pass and Coal Bank Pass, which together account for the bulk of the route’s 28,484 feet of climbing.

Ride The Rockies is a non-competitive event that’s open to cyclists of all ages. Participants are encouraged to ride at their own pace. All registrations are on a first come, first serve basis, until the ride is sold out.

Ride The Rockies is Set to Celebrate 35 Years and will take place June 13-18. Registration is open and a list of everything that the tour fee includes can be found on the website at ridetherockies.com/registration/.