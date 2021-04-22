DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s first ever spring Restaurant Week will have a charitable component for the first time too. Diners who take advantage of the specially priced multi-course meals for Denver Restaurant Week, are also asked to make a donation to Project Angel Heart.
“Dining Out For Life is an annual event that raises funds to support our program,” said Amy Daly, Director of Marketing and Communications for Project Angel Heart.READ MORE: Colorado's Comeback: Fans Return For Concerts At Red Rocks
Usually, Dining Out For Life is a one-day event when restaurants pledge a portion of their proceeds to Project Angel Heart. COVID has taken such a toll on restaurants that this year, Project Angel Heart is appealing to diners who are out enjoying Denver Restaurant Week.
LINK: Make A Donation To Dine Out For Life
“This year’s a little bit different, our restaurants have been through so much. So this year, we are still encouraging people to dine out at local restaurants. And we’re also encouraging them to go online and donate directly through our website,” Daly explained.READ MORE: 'Forever Chemicals' Levels In Frisco Drinking Water Would Be Illegal In Three Other States, Residents 'Shocked'
Project Angel Heart serves 3,600 Coloradans battling life-threatening diseases. They make about 550,000 customized meals every year.
“Our meals are really designed to improve health for people who are ill, and also to reduce their medical expenses, and improve quality of life. So they are really important in helping people to feel better and hopefully recover from their illness,” Daly said.
This year, Project Angel Heart is hoping to raise $100,000 during the 10-days of Denver Restaurant Week. That $100,000 will fund tens of thousands of meals for people in need.
Project Angel Heart does have a single donor who will match all donations that are $30 or more up to $30,000.MORE NEWS: 'Super Carriers' CU Boulder Study Shows How Asymptomatic People Spread Disease