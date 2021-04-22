DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado First Gentleman Marlon Reis celebrated Earth Day with a visit to the Denver Zoo. He participated in a Facebook Q&A about the state animal: the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep.
Animals and conservation is something Reis said he holds close to his heart and he is proud of the work the Denver Zoo is doing to protect the planet.
“I am passionate about conservation. I am very excited for people to learn about what the Denver Zoo is working on to conserve animals, including the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep,” said Reis.
Reis said he is interested about the negative impact humans have on animals and wildlife and about finding ways to prevent that.