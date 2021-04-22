Selfless Colorado Woman Donates Both A Kidney & Part Of Her Liver To StrangersColorado is number one in the nation for highest donor designation, but there are also people here willing to become living donors.

U.S Study Of Novavax COVID Vaccine Continues With 2 More Shots For VolunteersStudy of a promising COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax is continuing in the U.S. and Mexico.

'We're A Legitimate Organization': COVIDCheck Colorado Combats Misinformation In Minority CommunitiesWhen a Nextdoor post in an Aurora neighborhood claimed people with COVIDCheck Colorado could be scammers, it made their work that much more important.

Broncos Players, Staff & Family Invited To Get COVID VaccineMembers of the Denver Broncos organization and their family members attended a COVID-19 vaccination event at the UChealth Training Center on Wednesday.

COVID Mass Vaccination Sites Taking Walk-Ins Without Appointments Amid High DemandWalk-or-drive up vaccinations are now being offered at Ball Arena in Denver, The Ranch in Loveland, the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo or the Mesa County Fair Grounds in Grand Junction.

Mass Vaccination Sites In Colorado Now Open To Walk-Ups: 'No More Excuses'Colorado is making it easier to get vaccinated as it moves to eliminate pre-registration at some of its biggest vaccination sites.