BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Officer Eric Talley was killed within seconds of entering the King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, the district attorney said during a news conference on Thursday. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said additional police officers, a deputy and an open space ranger all tried to enter the store less than 30 seconds later.
"Boulder police officers, the open space ranger the sheriff's deputy all bravely and courageously tried to get into the store as soon as they possibly could, and there was less than 30 seconds after officer Tally was killed," Dougherty said.
Investigators say the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, opened fire in the store in the middle of the day, killing 10 people.
Dougherty said there is still no clear motive for the shooting.
Alissa is in police custody at an undisclosed location after receiving death threats while at the Boulder County jail.
His next court date is May 25 for a status conference. Dougherty said he did not expect there would be any other developments before then.