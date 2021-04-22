DENVER(CBS)- After dropping flurries off and on for most of Wednesday our mid-week blast of snow finished with some respectable totals before the night was done.
Snow amounts ranged anywhere from a trace up to just over 4 inches across the region. The Official Denver total at Denver International Airport came in at 2.6 inches!
That pushed the total for the month of April up over a foot and for the season up to 80.2 inches! Setting the Mile High City almost 25 inches above average or normal for the year and makes it the snowiest season since 1984!
The new season total so far also is just enough to push this year into the Top 10 for All-Time Snowiest Seasons on record. Coming in at number 9 with that 80.2 inches!
In the short term thru the middle of next week it looks like most of our chances of precipitation will be in the form of rain.